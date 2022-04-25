DC reviews prices, quality of essential edibles

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad visited the Ramzan Bazaars and reviewed the prices and quality of essential items. He went to Ramzan Bazaars Fawara Chowk Batala Colony and other areas and inspected the stalls of the fruits, vegetables, pulses and other grocery items and gave satisfaction over the quality of the food items.

The DC urged upon maintaining quality and other arrangements in the Ramzan Bazaars and directed the duty officers for facilitating the public in shopping. He also reviewed the sale of subsidized sugar and flour and advised for maintaining proper record in this regard. He also interacted with the citizens busy in shopping and enquired about the quality and prices. He ensured that every possible economic relief would be provided to the people in the Ramzan Bazaars till the holy month. Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab Government is taken all out measures for providing relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan.

The DC informed that comprehensive mechanism was being followed for uninterrupted supply of pulses, vegetables, fruits and other grocery items. He said daily review visit was also being held for further improving the Ramzan Bazaars arrangements. He said 46 special price control magistrates had been mobilized to check the prices of essential items in the general market and profiteers were being dealt with iron hand. He informed to the media that sugar is being sold at Rs 70 per Kg while 10 Kg bag of flour is available at 400 rupees besides 50 rupees concession is given on ghee in Ramzan Bazaars and chicken is also Rs 12 rupees lesser then open market.

He further informed that 13 basic items are also being sold on subsidised rate at Agriculture Fair Price Shops of 19 Ramzan Bazaars of the district.

