ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Anti-Polio Task Force tomorrow (Monday) after the first polio case was reported in the country.

The prime minister has expressed deep concern over the first polio case being reported in the country after 15 months. He sought a report from the concerned authorities on the causes of the polio case. The prime minister directed to formulate a strategy for polio eradication.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022