Prices of essential items show declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past as compared to preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed wheat flour price has witnessed a slight reduction as best quality wheat flour price in wholesale market declined from Rs1,070 per 15kg bag to Rs1,055 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,080 per bag against Rs1,100 per bag and the price of normal quality wheat flour bag reduced from Rs1,040 per bag to Rs1,020 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,040 per bag against Rs1,060 per bag.

However, during the week, rice prices witnessed increase as best quality Basmati rice went up from Rs7,100 per 40kg bag to Rs7,500 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg against Rs190 per kg, while normal quality Basmati rice price went up from Rs5,800 per 40kg bag to Rs6,000 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg against Rs160 per kg and Broken Basmati price remained stable at Rs3,700 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs115 per kg.

Basin price also remained stable at Rs5,600 per 37kg bag. In the wholesale market, sugar price remained stable at Rs4,070 per 50kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs87-90 per kg. Chicken prices witnessed no changes as it is being traded at Rs10,400 per 40kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg and chicken meat is available in the range of Rs430-450 per kg. Eggs prices went further up from Rs4,000 per carton to Rs4,200 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs145 per dozen against Rs140 per dozen.

According to traders, the decline in wheat flour and sugar price is a result of the government step to supply subsidised wheat flour and sugar in sasta bazaars and Utility Stores, adding that the government has extended the supply of subsidized wheat flour to open market too.

No changes were seen in the mutton and beef prices as mutton is available at Rs1,450 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs850 per kg and beef with bone at Rs650 per kg. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price also remained stable as 15kg domestic cylinder of LPG is available at Rs3,295 while in retail LPG is available at Rs245 per kg.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of pack spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs75-80 per pack but the suppliers have reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powder chillis price is stable at Rs465 per kg and powder turmeric prices at Rs400 per kg. Lemon price witnessed an increase of Rs200 per 5kg as it went up from Rs1,000 per 5kg to Rs1,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs300 per kg against Rs250 per kg.

The majority of vegetables prices witnessed a declining trend as tomatoes price went down from Rs550 per 5kg to Rs275 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-65 per kg against Rs120 per kg. Potatoes in wholesale market are available in the range of Rs1,500 to Rs3,000 per quintal which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs25-40 per kg, onions price remained stable at Rs300 per 5kg which in the retail are being sold at Rs70 per kg. Peas price went up from Rs475 per 5kg to Rs600 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs150 per kg against Rs105-110 per kg. Chinese garlic price went down from Rs380 per kg to Rs370 per kg and ginger price went up from Rs215 per kg to Rs240 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs100 per kg to Rs70 per kg. Okra price went down from Rs130 per kg to Rs100 per kg. Carrot price went down from Rs60 per kg to Rs55 per kg, and pumpkin price went up Rs55-75 per kg to Rs80-90 per kg. Cauliflower price went up from Rs65 per kg to Rs70 per kg. Cabbage price further went down from Rs65 per kg to Rs60 per kg. Brinjal price went up from Rs70 per kg to Rs75 per kg. Yam price went down from Rs100 per kg to Rs80 per kg. Fresh bean price went down from Rs180 per kg to Rs165 per kg, maroo kadu price went down from Rs40 per kg to Rs35 per kg, and tinda price went down from Rs50 per kg to Rs45 per kg.

Prices of best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others are being sold at Rs490 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price remained unchanged at Rs380 per pack of 900 grams. According to traders, within past three years the prices of the best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs280 per kg as it went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs480 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price have been increased from Rs120 per pack to Rs375 per pack reflecting an increase of Rs255 per pack of 900 grams while the price of mustard oil has been increased from Rs275 per kg from Rs200 per kg to Rs475 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in pulses prices as whole gram price is available at Rs250 per kg, fine quality maash price is unchanged at Rs300 per kg, best quality lentil is being sold at Rs240 per kg, best quality bean lentil is being sold at Rs280 per kg, mong price is stable at Rs175 per kg, and masoor is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

