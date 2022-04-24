Islamabad witnesses rise in crime

ISLAMABAD: The city witnessed a rise in cases of car lifting, snatching of motorbikes and mobile phones during the last week as over 69 vehicles including 62 two-wheelers were stolen or snatched from citizens in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, armed gangs snatched over 40 cell phones from citizens during the last week.

Similarly, the city’s various police station registered nine cases of robbery and 16 cases of valuables at gunpoint during the last week.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Bhara Kahu, and Aabpara police station.

In the same period, auto thieves stole or snatched 62 motorbikes bearing registration number STL-1228 belonging to Ehtisham, LEO-9193 belonging to Usama, AJM-927 belonging to Hassan Khalil, AYN-318 belonging to Muhammad Iqbal, BRQ-853 belonging to Muhammad Jawad, RIK-4117 belonging to Muhammad Jawad Khan, ANR-534 belonging to Arshad Mehmood, RIP-3512 belonging to Asad Farooq, EN-6998 belonging to Syed Mehmood Ghulam, RIM-2116 belonging to Waqas Uddin, APM-444 belonging to Muhammad Atif, XM-472 belonging to Haq Nawaz, NLA-1792 belonging to Muhammad Nabeel, APF-202 belonging to Muhammad Hanif, RIA-6457 belonging to Muhammad Zahir, and STL-3836 belonging to Qadeer Kamal.

Similarly, bike of Kamran Aziz, AEF-442 of Saadullah Ameen, APF of Saddam Hussain, NXE-17 of Sajid Kamran, BNP-155 of Muhammad Hammad, ABN-414 of Amjad Khan, AQ-684 of Muhammad Shahdi, SMR-6198 of Farhan Ahmed, AAY-692 of Talha Yassen, YL-968 of Najeeb Hussain, AHM-059 of Nawaz ul Haq, LER-3074 of Raja Waqar, Bike of Wasi Iqbal, LEL-4131 of Muhammad Nasir, AM-501 of Qamar Zaman, RIP-1718 of Zerdari Khan, FE-3910 of Shauib Khan, and BGP-378 of Sufiyan Mehtab.

Carjackers stole bikes bearing registration number BCL-096 of Rana Jawad, ANP-140 of Fazl Rehman and bike Wasi Iqbal, RIR-7411 of Hasnneen, eb-744 OF Hazarat Hayat, ATP-506 of Saqib Mughal, APF of Muhammad Moeen, AEQ-4841 of Rana Gulzar Ahmed, B RIM-1201 of Mazhar Hussain, BBL-864 of Muhammad Mghaz,RIN-9774 of Zahir Hussain, FSK-6326 of Muhammad Attiqu, APL-4 of Muhammad Asif, APF of Tehseen Awan, a bike Danish Mehmood, bike NP-245 of Nasir Khan, RIQ-2348 of Gull Muhammad, APF of Aurangzeb, XM-152 of Azad, bike RIL-3832 of Samreen Shah, APL of Akbar Hussain, LEV-8701 of Sher Ali, BR-972 of Abdul Wahab, Bike of Muneer Khan, RIQ-7065 of Muhammad Adress, RIP-9713 of Abdul Naveed and AXR-179 of Ahmed Jamal.

On the other hand, thieves took away seven car bearing registration LXM-1114 of Arshad Mehmood, ASC-589 of Nijad Ulllah, a Suzuki van RIA-441 of Rana Abdul Sami, Suzuki van D-5022 of Shamrez, vehicle ALW-346 of Waqar Ahmed, AFC-888 of Chaudhry Yasir and M-6054 of Muhammad Sher.

In the same period, Koral police station registered eight cases of auto theft, 10 cases of mobile snatching, and two cases of robbery. Unidentified persons stole LCD, laptop, and gold ornament from the house of Simron Frim. During another incident, unidentified persons stole purse from the car of Muhammad Waqas containing cash and other important documents.

Armed gangs snatched mobile phone form Nasir Hussain, Jamsheed Ali, Junain Javed, Haris Iqba, Muzamel Zahoor, Rizwan Abbasi, Azan Qayyum, Tamur Hasnan, Muhammad Iqrar, Muhammad Aqdas, Saeed Asim Ali and Zahid Rehman in different places in the limits of Koral police station.

Industrial Area police station registered seven cases of mobile snatching and seven cases of auto theft. Armed gangs snatched mobile and camera from Manzer Rasheed, mobile phone from Saeed Awais Shabeer, from Muhammad Akram, from Saddam, form Saed Ali, Suliman Javed, and from Ali Sarwar.

Similarly, Karachi Company police registered seven cases of car lifting, four cases of mobile snatching and two cases of robbery.

Armed persons snatched mobile phone from Arif Ali, Zohaib Khan and Dayanal in different areas of Karachi Company police station.

Furthermore, unidentified robbers stole cash and documents from Waseem Yasir.

During another incident, three armed persons snatched cash from Ibrar Ahmed at gunpoint.

