Sugar Rs70/kg in Ramazan bazaars across province

LAHORE Following the direction of the Prime Minister to give maximum relief to people during the holy month of fasting, the Punjab government would provide sugar at a discounted price of Rs70 per kg in Ramazan bazaars across the province from today (Sunday).

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the implementation of the Ramazan package, wheat procurement campaign, and measures to curb smuggling. The Chief Secretary directed the officers to ensure abundant availability of 10kg flour bags at the rate of Rs400 throughout the province.

He mentioned that providing maximum relief to people during the month of Ramazan is a priority, adding that the prices of essential commodities should be checked in the open market regularly.

