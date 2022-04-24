Bahraini FM felicitates Hina on phone

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar on Saturday received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and felicitated her on assuming the office.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, during the telephonic conversation, the two ministers expressed mutual keenness to continue close cooperation for sustainable and comprehensive peace in the region and beyond.

It stated that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar thanked Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bahrain on felicitating her on assuming the office and also highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to cordial relations with Bahrain.

