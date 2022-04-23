‘Threat letter’: NSC says no foreign ‘conspiracy’ found

ISLAMABAD: While reaffirming the decision of the last meeting on the letter received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington, the National Security Committee (NSC) of the Cabinet on Friday stated that no foreign conspiracy was found.

The 38 meeting of the NSC presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan embassy in Washington.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the former Pakistan’s ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram.

National Security Committee’s statement: No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in it: DG ISPR

The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy.

Therefore, the NSC after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received, and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, former Pak Ambassador to US Asad Majeed, and senior civil and military officers.

