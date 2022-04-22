Karachi faces more power load-shedding

KARACHI: Consumers of K-Electric (KE) will face more load shedding as KE said the National Grid authorities have directed it to curtail power supply by 300 MW. Power supply to major parts of Karachi predominantly remained stable amid reduced supply of electricity from the National Grid, KE spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

“Amid a growing shortfall of electricity due to insufficient availability of fuel, the National Grid authorities directed KE to curtail power supply by 300 MW,” he said.

KE maximized its available generation capacity to bridge the demand/ supply gap, but the utility had to undertake load management in some areas. As prudent practice, KE immediately issued an SMS to alert all registered consumers who would be affected to apprise them of the situation.

KE spokesperson stated, “Ahead of the summer season, we had already undertaken an extensive analysis using historical trends of Karachi’s electricity consumption and prepared appropriate contingency plans.”

This enabled us to limit the load management to less than 40 percent of our network, though we regret the inconvenience caused to our valuable customers associated with these areas, the spokesperson said.

