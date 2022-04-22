PM condoles death of MQM MNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his condolences to the family of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Member of National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali, who had passed away a few days ago.

In a telephonic call to MNA’s son Immad Muhammad Ali, the prime minister said the services of late Iqbal Ali would be long remembered for the country and democracy.

Shehbaz Sharif said Iqbal Muhammad Ali was a decent, educated, and kind person.