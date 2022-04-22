ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
Dr Sara joins ‘WEF Young Global Leaders’ Class’

Recorder Report 22 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, Co-founder and CEO-Sehat Kahani joins world’s most driven researchers, innovative entrepreneurs, activists and promising political leaders between the ages of 30 and 40 as World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders Class of 2022. The class of 2022 is gender equal and has representatives from 42 countries.

Members will take part in a three-year leadership development programme that will help them reach their next level of impact. The programme offers executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas with a trusted network of peers.

Dr Sara Saeed Khurram is a strong advocate of re-integrating and empowering the female doctors workforce in Pakistan who leave the medical field due to cultural and social barriers. Her initiative Sehat Kahani has been providing quality and affordable healthcare to patients across Pakistan through a global network of female doctors.

Previously Dr. Sara has been awarded the Prestigious Rolex Award for Enterprise as Associate Laureate and We Empower Award in 2021 for her work in healthcare, entrepreneurship and social impact.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

