Four TTP terrorists killed in Bannu crossfire

BANNU: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Police on Thursday said that they have gunned down four terrorists in crossfire in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The security personnel recovered arms and ammunition from their procession. According to a spokesperson of the CTD, the terrorists were killed during an operation in Bannu.

The CTD spokesperson said that they were involved in terrorist activities, target killings, explosions and attacks on security forces. The dead terrorists include Noor Muhammad a wanted terrorist with Rs1.5m bounty on his head.

The bodies were shifted to the district hospital in Bannu. Earlier, the CTD on Sunday said it had killed at least five terrorists during an encounter in Bannu.