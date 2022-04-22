ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Housing finance facilities: Maximum limit for modaraba companies increased

Sohail Sarfraz 22 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has increased the maximum limit for modaraba companies for extending housing finance facilities from Rs20 million to Rs50 million to facilitate its customers.

The SECP has issued SRO 529 (I)/2022 to propose amendments to the Modaraba Regulations, 2021, here on Friday.

“Modarabas with the prior approval of the Registrar may extend housing finance facilities to its customers and the maximum per party limit in respect of housing finance by a modaraba shall be Rs50 million”, the SECP revised regulations said.

Previously, the said limit was Rs20 million.

Provided that the total housing finance portfolio of the Modaraba shall not increase ten percent of the total portfolio of the Modaraba, the SECP added.

The SECP has also allowed modaraba companies to deal or trade in real estate for development or construction purposes.

According to the revised regulations, a modaraba company may hold, deal or trade in real estate for development or construction purposes, where such a purpose or objective is provided in the approved prospectus of a modaraba.

The modarabas may make investment in shares of unlisted company, subject to fulfillment of the following conditions, namely: (i) total exposure in such companies, does not exceed five percent of the equity of the modaraba as disclosed in the latest financial statements; (ii) the directors of the modaraba company have no direct or indirect interest in the investee company; and (iii) the investee company must have operational track record of three profitable consecutive years preceding the decision.

The Commission may, on an application by the modaraba company, relax the above conditions where a modaraba is engaged in venture capital financing, as set out in its approved prospectus, the SECP said.

Every modaraba may create reserve fund to which shall be credited an amount of its after-tax profits or any part thereof. (2) A modaraba, which is not compliant with minimum equity requirements provided in these regulations, shall create reserve fund to which shall be credit an amount equivalent to 100 percent of its annual after tax profit till such time the minimum equity requirements are complied with. Issuance of bonus shares may be made from the above-mentioned reserves since such bonus shares will increase the paid up capital.

“Provided also that a modaraba that has already raised funds through COM on the date of notification of these regulations, shall ensure that such investments are made by June 30, 2022, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP real estate Housing Finance Modaraba Companies

Comments

1000 characters

Housing finance facilities: Maximum limit for modaraba companies increased

Federal, provincial govts: At source deduction of Rs 111 billion power dues under study

PSDP-funded projects: Finance Division revises pay package of staff upward

Development projects: Govt to start third-party inspection system

Fresh elections: IK steps up pressure on ‘those who committed the mistake’

NEECA transferred to Ministry of S&T

May delivery: PLL receives lowest bids from TEGP for LNG cargoes

US lawmaker makes rare visit of AJK

Payment demanded to buy coal: CPHGC warns Nepra of closure of power complex

UK signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal

Companies having Afghan nationals: SECP waives security clearance condition

Read more stories