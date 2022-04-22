KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (April 21, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
233,216,068 128,112,500 6,516,674,802 3,884,185,883
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 492,654,425 (524,785,302) (32,130,876)
Local Individuals 5,069,601,684 (5,062,573,293) 7,028,390
Local Corporates 2,278,990,265 (2,253,887,779) 25,102,486
