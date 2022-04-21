PM Shehbaz visits North Waziristan, spends time with tribal elders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited the North Waziristan district and spent time with tribal elders, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The tribal elders welcomed the premier and thanked him for his first visit to the area," the statement said, adding the visit reflects the prime minister's attention and concern for the tribal districts.

The premier thanked the tribal elders for their cooperation in the fight against terrorism for a "peaceful and stable Pakistan."

"He assured the tribal elders that his government would make every effort to facilitate the local population and ensure socio-economic development," according to the PMO statement.

PM Shehbaz underscored that the people of the tribal districts have made great sacrifices in the war against terrorism, adding: "We are indebted to them and will not let their sacrifices go in vain."

"Our priority will be to ensure civic amenities for the local community like all over Pakistan," the press release said.

The tribal elders assured the prime minister of their full support for the peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan, the PMO said.

North Waziristan, where security forces launched a massive military operation in 2014, has been returning to normalcy.

However, terrorist attacks in the region have surged since the Afghan Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August last year.

Last week, two attacks took place against security forces in the area. At least eight security personnel were martyred in the attacks.