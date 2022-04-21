ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares see best day in over two weeks as Reliance, autos climb

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares marked their best session since April 4 on Thursday, buoyed by sharp gains in conglomerate Reliance Industries and beaten-down information technology stocks, while automakers climbed to two-month highs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 1.49% to 17,392.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.53% to 57,911.68.

The indexes are still down marginally for the month on worries around the Ukraine crisis, surging inflation and a rout in technology stocks following weak earnings from Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys.

The Nifty Auto index was the best performing sub-index, climbing 2.2%. Top carmaker Maruti Suzuki advanced 2.8%, while truckmaker Eicher Motors surged 4.5%.

Indian shares end higher; Reliance, auto stocks jump

Heavyweight Reliance rose for a third session and settled at a record high. Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the conglomerate’s stock earlier this week and said it expects up to a 10% boost to the company’s net asset value in anticipation of quicker hydrogen monetization.

Three-wheeler maker Atul Auto surged 11.7% after saying https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/14a34d9a-569a-455a-a61a-690a9869bec3.pdf its unit will partner with Valeo and Honda Power Pack Energy India for electric vehicles with battery swapping solution.

IT services provider HCL Technologies was up 0.9% ahead of its quarterly results.

The Nifty IT index, which plunged to eight-month lows earlier this week, closed 1.4% higher.

Steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power slid 2.9% after reports that India’s federal financial crime fighting agency had raided its offices over suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares see best day in over two weeks as Reliance, autos climb

Negativity persists, KSE loses another 290 points

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Tariq Fatemi removed as SAPM on foreign affairs one day after appointment

Pakistan receives bids as it seeks LNG for May-June

SBP-held reserves increase marginally, now stand at $10.89bn

Explosions in Mazar-e-Sharif, Kunduz as multiple blasts hit Afghanistan

PM Shehbaz wants 'foolproof security' for Imran Khan

Miftah departs for Washington to hold talks with IMF

Sindh CM admits response to Dadu fire 'very slow'

JUI-F's Zahid Akram Durrani sworn in as NA deputy speaker

Read more stories