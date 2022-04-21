ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.73%)
ASL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.98%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
GGGL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
GGL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GTECH 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.25%)
PTC 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.27%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.8%)
TPL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.27%)
TPLP 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
TREET 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TRG 83.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.06%)
WAVES 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.17%)
BR100 4,608 Decreased By -13.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,051 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,653 Decreased By -290.5 (-0.63%)
KSE30 17,570 Decreased By -120.2 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Palm gives up early gains as weak exports, rising production weigh

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm futures gave up early gains to close unchanged on Thursday, weighed down by estimates of higher production so far this month, lacklustre exports, and lower Indonesian export tax reference prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 1 ringgit, or 0.02%, to 6,307 ringgit ($1,470.51) a tonne. Earlier in the session, it rose as much as 1.9%.

Exports from the world’s second-largest producer during April 1-20 fell between 14% and 18% from the same period a month earlier, cargo surveyors said on Wednesday.

This was in contrast to initial market expectations of strong shipments due to higher Indonesian export taxes, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Top producer Indonesia has set its May crude palm oil reference price at $1,657.39 a tonne, a senior official at coordinating ministry of economic affairs said, below April’s $1,787.5 per tonne.

Palm drops over 2pc on muted April exports

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers’ Association estimated April 1-15 production rose 5.28% from the month before, a significant departure from the deep declines seen in the previous weeks, Bagani said.

“The supportive factor remains soy oil prices in the U.S. as well as in South America, and the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, which is capping the Black Sea sunflower oil export, leaving palm oil as the main alternative to bridge the vegetable oils demand gap,” Bagani added.

Oil prices rose on concerns about supply as the European Union mulls a potential ban on Russian imports, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

