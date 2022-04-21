ANL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.42%)
PM Shehbaz wants 'foolproof security' for Imran Khan

  • Asks interior minister to personally monitor security arrangements after reports of security threats to PTI chairman
BR Web Desk Updated 21 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked on Thursday the interior ministry to provide effective and foolproof security for former premier Imran Khan.

PM Shehbaz directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to personally monitor security arrangements after receiving reports of security threats to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Following the premier's directives, Sanaullah has sent emergency letters to the home secretaries of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as the chief commissioner and inspector general of Islamabad Police to ensure strict security of Khan.

Plot to assassinate PM Imran reported by security agencies, says Fawad

The ministry said no negligence or lapse in the security of the PTI chairman during his rallies and public gatherings will be tolerated.

Govt advises Imran Khan to address Lahore rally 'virtually amid security concerns'

On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Lahore had written a letter to the PTI leadership regarding security threats ahead of the party's public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, scheduled to be held today.

The commissioner, citing threat alerts received from security agencies, recommended that the ex-prime minister address the public gathering virtually by video conference instead of making a physical appearance at Greater Iqbal Park. However, it is likely he will attend the rally in person.

PTI's Lahore rally is the third time Khan will address the public since his ouster as prime minister of Pakistan through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

PTI has planned several public processions throughout the country as it looks to mobilize the masses for early elections.

