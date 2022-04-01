ANL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.53%)
ASC 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
ASL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 89.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.63%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.28%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
GGGL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.54%)
GTECH 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.45%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.95%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TELE 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
TPL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.88%)
TPLP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (6.37%)
TREET 34.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.4%)
TRG 78.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.31%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.02%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By 40.6 (0.9%)
BR30 16,548 Increased By 243.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 45,192 Increased By 263.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,241 Increased By 123.6 (0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Plot to assassinate PM Imran reported by security agencies, says Fawad

  • Information minister says prime minister's security has been beefed up following the reports
BR Web Desk 01 Apr, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan had been reported by security agencies.

In a tweet today, Fawad said that following these reports, the PM's security has been beefed up as per the government's decision.

PM vows to face no-trust vote

Fawad's statement comes after the premier, in a live address to the nation on Thursday night, vowed to fight until the "final ball of the innings" in the face of a no-confidence vote against him.

During the address, the PM said that there is a foreign conspiracy working against his government through people with a tainted past who had a track record of dancing to the tunes of their foreign masters during their stay in power for over 10 years.

“There are enemies inside the country who are hand in glove with them…we are getting messages from some foreign countries [and] they say that they will forgive Pakistan if Imran Khan is removed from power,” he said while referring to the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against him.

Letter: NSC strongly reacts to ‘interference’

The prime minister discussed the “threat letter” in detail, which purportedly shows evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power and bring what he said “the stooges” to power, to serve them and make the nation a slave once again.

In what appeared a slip of tongue, he named the “United States of America” as the country behind the threat, but he quickly corrected himself and said “not the US as it’s a foreign country.”

“I am here today because on March 8 or 7, the United States ...not the US...we got a message from a foreign country. For an independent country, a message like this is not only against its prime minister but is also an insult to the country itself,” he regretted.

