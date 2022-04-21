Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said the incumbent government may increase fiscal deficit to Rs 5,600 billion to discredit PTI.

According to details, the former finance minister Tarin in his tweet pointed out that on fiscal front, nine month deficit is Rs 2.5 trillion or 3.9 percent of GDP.

He further added that throughout the year, they were on track to contain deficit to 6.4 percent of GDP.

The PTI leader was of the view that the PML-N-led government could increase the deficit to harm PTI’s reputation.

In this regard he mentioned that the present government could increase the deficit to Rs 5,600 billion to discredit PTI, adding the present government may try to liquidate un-budgeted circular debt like 2013.

