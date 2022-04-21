ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,914 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,674 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rally for ‘real independence’ will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan: Fawad

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that former prime minister Imran Khan’s independence movement has succeeded and a PTI rally for ‘real independence’ will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 21.

While addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the power of the people forced the media to give live coverage of the PTI public meeting in Karachi. Talking about the letter, he said that they received a letter that revealed that if a no-confidence move successfully takes place then Pakistan will be forgiven, but its failure will have consequences.

“The way Imran Khan was removed, all patriotic Pakistani are sad and angry; they are convinced that a conspiracy was hatched against the PTI government and hence they are standing behind Imran Khan,” he added

On the formation of the new federal cabinet, Chaudhry said that out of all the total members of the Prime Minister’s cabinet, 26 were on bail, including the Prime Minister and his son while the newly appointed Governor in Sindh is wanted in a case relating to asset declaration. “It is true that our people were also on bail when we were in government, but our people were facing political cases while the members of the current cabinet are facing criminal cases,” he added.

He accused Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of weakening his money laundering case by reshuffling the senior officer and trying to steal records from the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Like in the case of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gallani, the courts should give protection to the FIA officers involved in exposing the corruption of Shahbaz Sharif. The Supreme Court says they work 24 hours a day, which is a good thing, but it should also look into the Shahbaz Sharif case as well as listen to the cases of those who are on bail. Shahbaz Sharif will be in jail if the judges decide the case on merit,” he added.

He said that the people refuse to accept the new set-up; the country cannot be run against the wishes of the people. “Thus, it is imperative to hold an election immediately,” he added. He averred that the people who think they can disqualify Imran Khan are living in a fool’s paradise; politics revolves around Imran Khan. He said that the life of the people has become unbearable and we are heading towards a situation facing Sri Lanka. “Hence, let the people choose a new government and move forward without wasting any time,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry PTI Minar e Pakistan no confidence motion PTI rally

Comments

1000 characters

Rally for ‘real independence’ will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan: Fawad

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories