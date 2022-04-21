Rally for ‘real independence’ will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that former prime minister Imran Khan’s independence movement has succeeded and a PTI rally for ‘real independence’ will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 21.

While addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that the power of the people forced the media to give live coverage of the PTI public meeting in Karachi. Talking about the letter, he said that they received a letter that revealed that if a no-confidence move successfully takes place then Pakistan will be forgiven, but its failure will have consequences.

“The way Imran Khan was removed, all patriotic Pakistani are sad and angry; they are convinced that a conspiracy was hatched against the PTI government and hence they are standing behind Imran Khan,” he added

On the formation of the new federal cabinet, Chaudhry said that out of all the total members of the Prime Minister’s cabinet, 26 were on bail, including the Prime Minister and his son while the newly appointed Governor in Sindh is wanted in a case relating to asset declaration. “It is true that our people were also on bail when we were in government, but our people were facing political cases while the members of the current cabinet are facing criminal cases,” he added.

He accused Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif of weakening his money laundering case by reshuffling the senior officer and trying to steal records from the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Like in the case of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gallani, the courts should give protection to the FIA officers involved in exposing the corruption of Shahbaz Sharif. The Supreme Court says they work 24 hours a day, which is a good thing, but it should also look into the Shahbaz Sharif case as well as listen to the cases of those who are on bail. Shahbaz Sharif will be in jail if the judges decide the case on merit,” he added.

He said that the people refuse to accept the new set-up; the country cannot be run against the wishes of the people. “Thus, it is imperative to hold an election immediately,” he added. He averred that the people who think they can disqualify Imran Khan are living in a fool’s paradise; politics revolves around Imran Khan. He said that the life of the people has become unbearable and we are heading towards a situation facing Sri Lanka. “Hence, let the people choose a new government and move forward without wasting any time,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022