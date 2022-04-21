ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials stocks lift FTSE 100 higher; resource stocks cap gains

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 closed higher on Wednesday as gains in financial shares outweighed weakness in resource stocks, while miner Rio Tinto hit the bottom of the index on a downbeat earnings update.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4%, with banks up 2.5% leading gains, while consumer staple names British American Tobacco, Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser Group rose between 1.1% and 2.9% and were among top gainers.

Further advances were capped by a 3.6% dip in mining shares, while energy shares fell 0.8%.

Rio Tinto fell 4.8% to the bottom of the index after the iron ore major posted lower-than-expected shipments in the first quarter and warned of risks from high inflation, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

“The markets seem to be stuck in a bit of a holding pattern. They’ve absorbed the shock of Ukrainian conflict and seemingly shrugged it off, while also reacting calmly to an escalating cost of living crisis and new COVID disruption in China,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

“It feels like something will have to give at some stage but when that might be and what the catalyst could be remains to be seen.” The domestically-focused midcap FTSE 250 index recouped early losses to end 0.6% higher with industrial stocks leading gains.

Among individual stocks, fund manager Quilter, dropped 2.9%, after posting lower quarterly assets under management and administration.

CRH jumped 5.9% was the second biggest percentage gainer on the FTSE after the Irish building materials supplier forecast first-half group sales ahead of prior year.

SSE rose 2.3% after the power generator agreed to buy a portfolio of onshore wind development projects from Siemens Gamesa for 580 million euros ($626 million).

FTSE 100 unilever British American Tobacco Energy shares

Comments

1000 characters

Financials stocks lift FTSE 100 higher; resource stocks cap gains

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories