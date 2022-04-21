ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,622 Decreased By -50 (-1.07%)
BR30 17,186 Increased By 3.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 45,943 Decreased By -390.2 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,690 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nasdaq slides after bleak Netflix results

Reuters 21 Apr, 2022

NEW YORK: The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell on Wednesday as streaming giant Netflix slumped after shedding subscribers for the first time in a decade, dragging down shares of high-growth companies set to report results.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow, however, stayed buoyant on the back of upbeat earnings from consumer giant Procter & Gamble and IT firm IBM Corp.

Netflix Inc plunged 36.6%, set for its worst day since October 2004, after it blamed inflation, the Ukraine war and fierce competition for the subscriber loss and predicted deeper losses ahead.

Streaming peers Walt Disney, Roku and Warner Bros Discovery dropped between 4.6% and 6%, while megacap stocks such as Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc and Meta Platforms Inc declined 2.6% to 7.3%.

“The Netflixes of the world, the Pelotons of the world are looked at with more scepticism as the market questions the success they have from a fundamental standpoint during the pandemic,” said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments in Atlanta.

“But the rest of the market space, more value and small cap oriented industries are holding up better than the tech space.” Market-leading technology and growth stocks have suffered this year as investors worry that rising interest rates will dent their future earnings. The Nasdaq is down nearly 14% so far this year, while the benchmark S&P 500 is down 6.1%.

The communication services sector declined 3.9% on Wednesday, leading losses among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors. Overall, the earnings season has started on a strong note. Of the 60 companies in the S&P 500 index that have reported results so far, 80% exceeded profit expectations, as per Refinitiv data. Typically, 66% beat estimates.

Procter & Gamble gained 2.6% after raising its annual sales view and IBM Corp jumped 7.5% as it forecast hitting the top end of its 2022 revenue growth estimate.

At 12:19 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 293.63 points, or 0.84%, at 35,204.83, the S&P 500 was up 4.08 points, or 0.09%, at 4,466.29, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 155.16 points, or 1.14%, at 13,464.50.

The yield on 10-year Treasury note receded to 2.87% after a blistering rally that pushed it close to the key 3% level earlier in the session.

Investors will focus on the Federal Reserve’s “Beige Book” on economic conditions from late February to early April for further details on the monetary policy tightening plans.

United Airlines Holdings Inc gained 1.3% ahead of its results. The S&P 1500 Airlines index has risen for six of the past seven sessions, getting a boost from news that the Biden administration was dropping mask mandate on public transportation.

Tesla Inc fell 4.4% ahead of its first-quarter results after the closing bell. Investors will keep an eye on whether the electric automaker maintains its ambitious 2022 delivery target as its biggest factory in Shanghai grapples with a COVID-19 shutdown and new plants slowly ramp up output.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 64 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 71 new highs and 128 new lows.

S&P 500 NASDAQ Netflix Amazon.com communication services sector

Comments

1000 characters

Nasdaq slides after bleak Netflix results

New PM meets President amid rising tensions

Food ministry decides to import 3MMTs of wheat on G2G basis

Planning ministry to release development funds for Q4

Revival of $6bn EFF: Miftah explains what IMF actually wants from new govt

Govt may increase fiscal deficit to Rs5,600bn to discredit PTI: Tarin

KE seeks Rs5.27/unit raise for March

IMF projects decrease in gross debt

Taxpayer can’t be forced to produce record for tax year beyond six years: SC

Identification of non-filers, under-filers: Protocols being finalised to integrate data with Nadra: FBR

World Bank, Wapda holding talks on setting up of 300MW floating solar project

Read more stories