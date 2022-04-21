ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

21 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 20, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
319,775,158          172,607,789          9,890,703,488           5,314,436,891
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     813,417,398       (653,312,785)        160,104,613
Local Individuals          7,508,021,173     (7,046,855,092)        461,166,080
Local Corporates           3,055,157,707     (3,676,428,401)      (621,270,693)
===============================================================================

