KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 20, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
319,775,158 172,607,789 9,890,703,488 5,314,436,891
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 813,417,398 (653,312,785) 160,104,613
Local Individuals 7,508,021,173 (7,046,855,092) 461,166,080
Local Corporates 3,055,157,707 (3,676,428,401) (621,270,693)
===============================================================================
