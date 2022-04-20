ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
Early elections only way to end political ‘crisis’: Imran

Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday categorically said that there is no other option with the “imported government” of Shehbaz Sharif except calling early election as it is the only solution to address the political crisis in the country.

While chairing a meeting of the party’s Political Committee which was also attended by senior PTI leadership, Khan said that if the “regime change” conspiracy is accepted, no leader will be able to face foreign pressure.

He said that the whole nation is united for its independence, as there will be no compromise on the country’s sovereignty and its national interest.

The former prime minister, who contends that his party was removed from power through a US-backed conspiracy of regime change, said that he would announce the fight for real independence and protecting the sovereignty of the country at party’s mammoth power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 21.

The former prime minister was also given a detailed briefing by the social media team of the party. He appreciated the contribution of the PTI social media team for their contribution in wake of the foreign conspiracy of regime change against the PTI government.

The PTI chairman also decided to address the nation at 10pm on Wednesday via social media.

The meeting was also given a detailed briefing about the preparation about April 21 power show of the PTI in Lahore.

