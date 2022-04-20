ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Indian shares slide

Reuters 20 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares wiped out the session’s gains in the final hour of trade on Tuesday, with selling seen across the board after Russia said it was starting a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.25% lower at 16,958.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.23% to 56,463.15, after rising around 0.5% each earlier in the session.

“Another stage... (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The latest development triggers fresh set of worries for investors, the whole world was thinking the Russia-Ukraine situation was cooling off but it is heating up again, said Prashanth Tapse, vice president (research), Mehta Equities.

Hammered by losses in technology stocks after a weak set of earnings from IT companies, both indexes had shed roughly 2% each in the previous session.

At close on Tuesday, 43 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index were trading in negative territory. All major Nifty sub-indexes settled lower with Nifty’s IT sub-index sliding for a eighth straight session and closing down 3%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index Technology stocks Russia Ukraine situation Prashanth Tapse

