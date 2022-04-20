KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
282,531,033 153,827,934 10,167,150,754 5,993,193,985
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 572,929,798 (715,219,295) (142,289,496)
Local Individuals 7,450,485,544 (6,940,984,274) 509,501,269
Local Corporates 3,143,391,099 (3,510,602,873) (367,211,773)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments