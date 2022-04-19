ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar futures fall as crude oil prices weaken

Reuters 19 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures were lower on Tuesday, extending a retreat from last week’s five-month peak, dragged down primarily by weakness in crude oil prices.

Lower energy prices reduce the incentive for mills in Brazil to produce biofuel ethanol, a cane-based fuel, which can lead to increased production of sugar.

Sugar

May raw sugar was down 1.8% at 19.90 cents per lb at 1303 GMT. The front month hit a five-month peak of 20.51 cents last week.

Oil prices slipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors weighed demand concerns against tight global supplies after Libya halted some exports and as factories in Shanghai prepared to reopen following a COVID-19 shutdown.

Brazil’s centre-south (CS) region is expected to increase production of both sugar and ethanol in the new season that started this month, with fields partially recovered from the worst drought in 90 years last season, consultancy JOB Economia said on Monday.

August white sugar fell 0.9% to $544.70 a tonne.

A total of 299,150 tonnes of mostly Indian white sugar has been tendered against the May contract on ICE Futures Europe, exchange data showed on Tuesday.

Cocoa

July New York cocoa fell 0.6% to $2,562 a tonne.

Dealers said North American first-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus after last week’s European first-quarter data showed a 4.4% rise year on year.

July London cocoa fell 1.9% to 1,769 pounds a tonne.

Coffee

July arabica coffee rose 0.1% to $2.24 per lb.

July robusta coffee fell 1.05% to $2,077 a tonne, partly reflecting losses in the arabica market on Monday.

There was no trading in London-based robusta futures on Monday because of a public holiday.

Raw sugar Raw sugar futures sugar market sugar export

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar futures fall as crude oil prices weaken

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announces to disband PMDA

Back-to-back: Rupee registers massive loss against US dollar

PBC urges PM to revive IMF programme, withdraw fuel subsidy

PM wants to strengthen economic relations with UAE

PM Shehbaz, COAS Gen Bajwa discuss national security matters

Power generation cost up 66% YoY in March

Israel strikes Gaza after alleged rocket attack as Jerusalem tensions spike

Another round: Pakistan’s Abhi raises $17mn in Series A funding

Russia says carried out dozens of strikes in eastern Ukraine

After range-bound session, KSE-100 ends with 206-point fall

Read more stories