ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fazl demands early elections

Abdul Rasheed Azad 19 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while declining to accept any portfolio for his party members in the present government setup, has asked for early elections, saying it was the principled stance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) since after the 2018 elections.

According to the JUI leaders and a spokesman for the JUI chief, the PDM from day one rejected the outcome of the 2018 elections, not accepted the Imran Khan-led government as the previous general elections were “massively rigged” which do not reflect the aspiration of the masses, therefore, there is no sense of practicality in what is happening now.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also said that we overthrew the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, so that the people of Pakistan could be given their mandate back. “Now it is our responsibility to give back the nation what we promised,” he added.

The JUI-F leader further said that that if there is any problem with the electoral system, it should be rectified for the time being and the general elections should be announced as soon as possible.

The JUI leaders said that there are no serious differences among the PDM leadership and soon it will decide the tenure of the government. They said that the JUI chief has asked the other leaders of the PDM to bring required legislation in the parliament and after completing this, the prime minister must advise the president of Pakistan to dissolve the assembly and go for fresh elections.

The sources said that a couple of days ago, Maulana, who is also the chief of the PDM has shared his thoughts with the other allies, saying that the day Imran Khan announced dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and the opposition moved no-confidence motion against him, the PDM achieved the set target.

They said that Maulana do not want to prolong this setup; therefore, he is not interested in any portfolio neither for himself nor for his party. The JUI-F chief said that it was never his party’s wish to unnecessarily prolong the joint opposition’s tenure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PDM JUIF general elections PTI

Comments

Comments are closed.

Fazl demands early elections

PML-N govt can resolve energy crisis: Miftah

Payment of Rs80bn: PQ coal-fired power project seeks Chinese Embassy’s help

High debt could slow countries’ recoveries: IMF

Poorest nations: World Bank planning new $170bn crisis fund

SC perturbed by PTI leadership’s snide remarks

Lawyers condemn ‘campaign’ against judges

Continue your duties, President tells Punjab Governor

IRS Strategic Reform Plan 2021-24 chalked out

Cabinet members: President says won’t administer oath

90 countries: US CDC lifts Covid ‘Do Not Travel’ recommendations

Read more stories