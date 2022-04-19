ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Opinion

The Afghans are so ungrateful for everything we do

Ahmed Bashir Updated 19 Apr, 2022

That the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has been displaying rude and disrespectful behaviour towards Pakistan is a fact. Issuing a ‘warning’ to a country that has done everything and anything that benefits the people of Afghanistan is a case in point. According to media reports, the Afghan Taliban interim government has warned Pakistan of “bad consequences”.

The Taliban’s government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid issued this ‘warning’ in a statement over the Twitter following Kabul summoned Pakistan’s Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan to lodge its protest with Pakistan over the alleged airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan.

The Taliban government is so ungrateful for everything Pakistan does. The interim Afghan government must refrain from displaying such unappreciative and ungracious behaviour. It has been allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants to establish bases on the Afghan soil and use these safe havens against Pakistan. In other words, Taliban 2.0. is showing unwarranted belligerence against Pakistan.

Ahmed Bashir (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ahmed Bashir

