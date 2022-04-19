ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

PM vows to provide equal scope to Balochistan skilled workforce

APP 19 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the incumbent government would provide equal opportunities of progress to the skilled workforce of Balochistan.

The prime minister, in a meeting with former speaker of Balochistan Assembly and acting president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Balochistan chapter Jamal Shah Kakar, said it was among the government’s priorities to accelerate the pace of development in Balochistan.

Jamal Shah Kakar congratulated the prime minister on assumption of the office of the prime minister and also appreciated him for putting the country back on the course of development.

He said the prime minister’s directives to ensure the uplift of the areas which were neglected during the previous years, particularly Balochistan, was welcoming.

PMLN Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Jamal Shah Kakar

