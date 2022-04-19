Ramazan Bazaars: Punjab govt says has released 47,031 metric tons of wheat

LAHORE: The Punjab government has so far released 47,031 metric tons of wheat for grinding of subsidized flour being provided in 317 ‘Ramazan Bazaars’ set up across the province to facilitate the faithful during the sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Out of this release, 5,147,368 bags of 10kg flour have been provided so far. Out of which 444,030 bags have been sold so far. On April 17, the administration provided 486,884 bags were distributed in the Ramazan bazaars out of which 248,390 bags of flour were sold.

Similarly, 96,023,765kg of sugar has been picked up from sugar mills so far out of which 6,244,763kg of sugar has been sold out.

According to the report issued by the provincial government here on Monday, 874,554kg of chicken meat has been sold in the Ramazan bazaars so far while 45,139 dozen eggs have been sold. Eggs were sold at Rs127 in Ramazan bazaars and Rs133 per dozen in the open market. Onions, potatoes, tomatoes and other 13 essential items were sold at the agricultural fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars according to the prices of 2021 Ramazan bazaars.

During Ramazan, 1279 price control magistrates are performing their duties to monitor the supply and demand prices and quality of essential commodities and these magistrates conducted 5,092 inspections on Sunday. 578 overcharging, hoarding and other violations were reported. As many as 14 cases were registered and 26 people were arrested. A fine of Rs884,400 was imposed for the violations. The highest fine of Rs193,000 was imposed for violations in Lahore district. A total of 1,307 inspections were carried out to check the scales and 49 violations were found against which action was taken. 98 places were raided for operations against hoarding. 145 bags of sugar were recovered and a warehouse was sealed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022