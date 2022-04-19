ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Apr 19, 2022
Markets

Asia Distillates: Gasoil cracks hover close to record high

Reuters 19 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil soared to their highest level in more than five weeks on Monday, while the front-month spread for the industrial fuel grade widened its backwardated structure.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $43.35 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $41.43 a barrel on Thursday, and within close sight of a record high of $44.04 a barrel touched last month.

The gasoil market will tend to have more upward risks in the near term due to the current low inventory levels across the globe, trade sources said.

“We’re not going to see more changes to inventories (any time soon) due to the steep backwardation environment,” a Singapore-based gasoil trader said, adding that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis was “still very much affecting the western supply and demand outlook.”

The May/June time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade traded at $10.78 per barrel, as against $9.50 a barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at a premium of $7.71 a barrel to Singapore quotes, down 20 cents from Thursday.

China refined 2% less oil in March than a year earlier, with throughput falling to its lowest level since October as a surge in crude oil prices squeezed margins and tight COVID-19 lockdowns hurt fuel consumption.

Refining volume last month was 58.59 million tonnes, equivalent to 13.8 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

Gasoil Asia Distillates Dubai crude

