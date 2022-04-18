ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
BNP, BAP teams meet PM

Recorder Report 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Baloch leaders congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming the office of Prime Minister, and expressed their determination to work with the federal government for the socio-economic development of the country, according to a statement issued by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She added that the Prime Minister thanked Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi and other members of the delegation for their determination to work together for the stability of democracy and the welfare of the people of the country.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N’s senior leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah. During the meeting, sources said that the possible cabinet portfolios to be given to the coalition partners, also came under discussion.

