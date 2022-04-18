Deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly: FIR registered over torture

LAHORE: Police on Sunday registered a case over torture of deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and hooliganism inside the House during election of Chief Minister Punjab.

The case was registered on the complaint of DSP Shahzad Manzoor at Qila Gujjar Singh police station in Lahore under charges of attempt to murder, interference in governmental affairs and other sections.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari was attacked with ‘lotas’ by members of treasury during the election of the chief minister Punjab.

The deputy speaker was taken out of the provincial assembly building by police and security of the assembly.

He, however, later carried out the proceedings which resulted in Hamza Shehbaz becoming the chief minister of the province.