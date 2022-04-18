ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly: FIR registered over torture

INP 18 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Police on Sunday registered a case over torture of deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and hooliganism inside the House during election of Chief Minister Punjab.

The case was registered on the complaint of DSP Shahzad Manzoor at Qila Gujjar Singh police station in Lahore under charges of attempt to murder, interference in governmental affairs and other sections.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari was attacked with ‘lotas’ by members of treasury during the election of the chief minister Punjab.

The deputy speaker was taken out of the provincial assembly building by police and security of the assembly.

He, however, later carried out the proceedings which resulted in Hamza Shehbaz becoming the chief minister of the province.

Chief Minister Punjab deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari

Comments

1000 characters

Deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly: FIR registered over torture

Diamer-Bhasha dam: New project completion deadline set

CPEC IPPs: MoF refuses to support Rs50bn supplementary grant

Release of uplift budget: PD&SI ministry revises strategy

FBR yet to implement some major reforms

Letter to Modi: PM says he’s for ‘meaningful engagement’ to resolve disputes

Punjab governor: contrasting stances emerge

Punjab governor says PM can’t remove him

Afghan soil: Pakistan demands action against terrorists

Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi

Violence puts strain on Israel’s coalition govt

Read more stories