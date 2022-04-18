Propaganda, misinformation threaten state integrity: COAS

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said the Pakistan Army drew its strength from the people and any effort to create wedge between them would not be tolerated.

The COAS, who visited Lahore Garrison over the weekend, interacted with garrison officers and veterans in two separate interactive sessions, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He said, “Misinformation and propaganda threatens state integrity requiring timely and unified response to effectively counter speculations and rumours”.

“The hostile forces are trying this for a long time but they won’t succeed, Insha Allah”, the COAS added.

The Army Chief appreciated the Lahore Corps for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and training.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz.

The Army Chief also visited the Combined Military Hospital Lahore (CMH) and inquired about the well-being of Major Haris, who was manhandled and injured in a road rage incident recently.

He said the law would take its course. “Perpetrators, who are under arrest, will be brought to justice. No one can be allowed to take law into their hands,” the Army Chief assured.