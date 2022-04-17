ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 17 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued unit-wise details of the import quota of raw materials allocated to 64 industrial units of erstwhile tribal areas based on their actual installed capacity.

The FBR has issued sales tax general order 14 of 2022, here on Saturday to check misuse of sales tax exemption given to the industrial units of erstwhile Fata/Pata.

The units are related to the sectors of steel, ghee and cooking oil, plastics, textile, pharmaceutical, food industries, and batteries.

The FBR’s list revealed that the board has issued unit-wise details of the import quota of raw materials allocated to 24 units of the steel sector operating in the tribal areas.

Within the jurisdiction of tribal areas, 11 units of the ghee and cooking oil sector have been allocated an import quota of raw materials and inputs.

The FBR has issued unit-wise details of the import quota of raw materials allocated to 17 plastic units operating in the areas of the Fata/Pata.

The import quota has been allocated to one pharmaceutical unit operating in the tribal areas.

The FBR has also issued unit-wise details of the import quota of raw materials allocated to eight textile units operating in the areas of the Fata/Pata.

Three remaining units in tribal areas are related to the food industries and batteries. In this connection, the FBR has issued unit-wise details of the import quota of raw materials allocated to these three units.

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

The FBR said that the import of plant and machinery and inputs by industrial undertakings located in erstwhile Fata/Pata are exempt under S No 151 of Table-1 of Sixth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990 till the 30th day of June 2023. To prevent misuse of said exemption, a number of significant amendments have been introduced in the Sales Tax Act, 1990 including section 40D and S No 74 of Table-1 of the Eighth Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990. Different administrative measures are also being taken by the FBR including the escort of containers from Azakhail Dry Port to the location of the concerned unit. In order to ensure further transparency and prevent leakage of revenue, it has been decided that industrial units located in erstwhile Fata/Pata shall be allocated import quota of raw materials as determined by Directorate General IOCO-IR in consultation with the RTO, Peshawar on the basis of installed capacity of these units. The annual import quota as per the attached Annex-A shall be apportioned equally in 12 equal parts on monthly basis and that shall be duly entered in the WeBOC against each manufacturer/industrial unit. After each update, the balance available quota for the remaining year shall also be clearly mentioned.

The annual import quota as per the attached Annex-A shall be apportioned equally in 12 equal parts on a monthly basis and that shall be duly entered in the WeBOC against each manufacturer/industrial unit. After each update, the balance available quota for the remaining year shall also be clearly mentioned, the FBR added.

