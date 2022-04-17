Country heading to ‘civil unrest’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that the country was heading towards civil unrest. While referring to the Punjab assembly situation, he said, “We are inches away from full fledge civil unrest; Imran Khan has exercised utmost restraint but very soon even he won’t be able to stop this very angry mob and we will see country plunging into a civil unrest.”

Calling his opponents ‘imported’ leaders, Fawad said they will not be able to leave the country. Another PTI leader Farrukh Habib also concurred with Fawad’s statement, saying had the presidential reference regarding the interpretation of Article 63A been interpreted, the Punjab Assembly would not have witnessed such scenes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022