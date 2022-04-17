ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Apr 17, 2022
Pakistan

Nefarious designs of terrorists being foiled by army: CM

PPI 17 Apr, 2022

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, while expressing heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of seven jawans of Army in North Waziristan, said on Saturday that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste.

“We are proud of the sacrifices rendered by our security forces for maintaining law and order situation in the country and the nefarious designs of terrorists are being foiled by Pak-Army successfully,” said Bizenjo in a statement issued from Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The Chief Minister Balochistan expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs. The process of LB polls in Balochistan has already commenced.

The schedule for first phases of LB polls in 17 districts in Punjab on May 29 has already been announced.

Likewise the schedule for the first phase of LB polls in four divisions of Sukkur, Larkana, Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas of Sindh has also been announced.

Elections of both phases of LB polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have recently been completed.

The suggestions addressed to the Chairman will be sent to the Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari in the Party Secretariat Street 85, G-6/4, Islamabad, it said.

