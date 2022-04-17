Nefarious designs of terrorists being foiled by army: CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, while expressing heartfelt grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of seven jawans of Army in North Waziristan, said on Saturday that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go waste.

“We are proud of the sacrifices rendered by our security forces for maintaining law and order situation in the country and the nefarious designs of terrorists are being foiled by Pak-Army successfully,” said Bizenjo in a statement issued from Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The Chief Minister Balochistan expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs. The process of LB polls in Balochistan has already commenced.

The schedule for first phases of LB polls in 17 districts in Punjab on May 29 has already been announced.

Likewise the schedule for the first phase of LB polls in four divisions of Sukkur, Larkana, Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas of Sindh has also been announced.

Elections of both phases of LB polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have recently been completed.

