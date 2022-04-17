Mixed trend seen in prices of essential kitchen items

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items witnessed a mixed trend during this past week as compared to the preceding week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed no changes in wheat flour price as best quality wheat flour in wholesale market is available at Rs1,070 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,100 per bag and the price of normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs1,060 per bag. Rice prices witnessed a reduction as best quality Basmati rice decreased from Rs7,400 per 40kg bag to Rs7,100 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs190 per kg against Rs200 per kg, while normal quality Basmati rice price reduced from Rs6,100 per bag to Rs5,800 per bag and Broken Basmati price went down from Rs4,000 per 40kg bag to Rs3,700 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs115 per kg against Rs125 per kg. Basin price went down from Rs5,800 per 37kg bag to Rs5,600 per bag.

In wholesale market, sugar price went down from Rs4,200 per bag to Rs4,070 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs87-90 per kg, Lipton Yellow Label tea price of half kg pack has went up from Rs600 per pack to Rs650 per pack. Chicken prices witnessed no changes as it is being traded at Rs10,400 per 40kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg and chicken meat is available in the range of Rs430-450 per kg.

No changes were seen in the mutton and beef prices as mutton is available at Rs1,450 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs850 per kg and beef with bone at Rs650 per kg. Eggs prices went further up from Rs3,900 per carton to Rs4,000 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs140 per dozen. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price also remained stable as 15kg domestic cylinder of LPG is available at Rs3,295 while in retail LPG is available at Rs245 per kg.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of packed spices as a pack of 25gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs75-80 per pack but the suppliers have reduced the size of the pack from 43grams to 25grams. Powder chillis price is stable at Rs465 per kg and powder turmeric prices at Rs400 per kg. Lemon price witnessed an increase of Rs200 per 5kg as it went up from Rs1,000 per 5kg to Rs1,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs300 per kg against Rs250 per kg.

The prices of most of the vegetables witnessed a declining trend as tomatoes price went down from Rs850 per 5kg to Rs550 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs120 per kg against Rs180-200 per kg, potatoes in the wholesale market are available in the range of Rs1,500 to Rs3,000 per quintal which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs25-40 per, onions price witnessed a decrease as it went down from Rs325 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg which in the retail are being sold at Rs70 per kg against Rs75 per kg. Peas price went up from Rs375 per 5kg to Rs475 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs105-110 per kg against Rs90 per kg.

