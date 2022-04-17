ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Incidents of car lifting on the rise in federal capital

Fazal Sher 17 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Incidents of car lifting are on the rise in the federal capital as over 61 vehicles including motorbikes were stolen from various parts of the metropolis during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, armed gangs involved in snatching cell phones also remained active in the city in the same period as they snatched 44 mobile phones at gunpoint in the jurisdiction of various police stations. Similarly, robbers and dacoits struck at over 12 places in the city, depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, and Golra police stations.

Auto thieves stole or snatched 52 motorbikes bearing registration numbers including RIQ-8177 belonging to Awn Abbas, ARR-808 belonging to Israr Nasir, LP-216 belonging to Qasir Abbas, RIM-2262 belonging to Bashir Ahmed, RIR-9337 belonging to Rana Azhar, bike belonging to Zakir Ali, BNP-162 belonging to Javed Iqbal, BPP-162 belonging to Noor Ullah, RIP-4108 belonging to Afzal Ahmed, RIR-3629 belonging to Muhammad Hassam, SGK-4344 belonging to Muhammad Usman, ATR-927 belonging to Usman Ashfaq, ZP-665 belonging to Naeem Khan, BJP-776 belonging to Faizan Nazir, AUM-724 belonging to Muhammad Bin Ahmed, JM-518 belonging to Muhammad Sufyan, bike CAN-182 belonging to Muhammad Adnan, bike belonging to Muhammad Waqar, RIK-9797 belonging to Khakim Khan,RIM-4681 belonging to Muhammad AQP-828 belonging to Muhammad Muneer and RIR-7155 belonging to Muhammad Ashraf.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ICT Federal Capital Incidents of car lifting motorbikes stolen

Comments

1000 characters

Incidents of car lifting on the rise in federal capital

IK makes not so thinly veiled attack on judiciary

PM says closure of many power plants led to load-shedding

64 units of erstwhile Fata/Pata: FBR unveils import quota details

PM orders completion of Rawal Chowk Flyover project by Sept 1

Interference of elected representatives: Pesco seeks help of federal government

Anti-money laundering law: IHC explains a critical point through ruling

SBP unveils MPC meetings’ schedule for CY22

Kabul summons Pak ambassador: Pakistan serves demarche on Afghan chargé d’affaires

Taliban govt issues ‘warning’

Five Afghan children die in rocket attacks?

Read more stories