Incidents of car lifting on the rise in federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Incidents of car lifting are on the rise in the federal capital as over 61 vehicles including motorbikes were stolen from various parts of the metropolis during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, armed gangs involved in snatching cell phones also remained active in the city in the same period as they snatched 44 mobile phones at gunpoint in the jurisdiction of various police stations. Similarly, robbers and dacoits struck at over 12 places in the city, depriving citizens of valuables worth millions of rupees.

Criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, and Golra police stations.

Auto thieves stole or snatched 52 motorbikes bearing registration numbers including RIQ-8177 belonging to Awn Abbas, ARR-808 belonging to Israr Nasir, LP-216 belonging to Qasir Abbas, RIM-2262 belonging to Bashir Ahmed, RIR-9337 belonging to Rana Azhar, bike belonging to Zakir Ali, BNP-162 belonging to Javed Iqbal, BPP-162 belonging to Noor Ullah, RIP-4108 belonging to Afzal Ahmed, RIR-3629 belonging to Muhammad Hassam, SGK-4344 belonging to Muhammad Usman, ATR-927 belonging to Usman Ashfaq, ZP-665 belonging to Naeem Khan, BJP-776 belonging to Faizan Nazir, AUM-724 belonging to Muhammad Bin Ahmed, JM-518 belonging to Muhammad Sufyan, bike CAN-182 belonging to Muhammad Adnan, bike belonging to Muhammad Waqar, RIK-9797 belonging to Khakim Khan,RIM-4681 belonging to Muhammad AQP-828 belonging to Muhammad Muneer and RIR-7155 belonging to Muhammad Ashraf.

