ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Growth in digital payments continues in 2Q of FY22

Recorder Report 16 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s payment ecosystem continued to show growth in all the major areas particularly in adoption of digital banking during the second quarter of this fiscal year (FY22) supported by concerted efforts by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The SBP on Friday released its second quarterly report of payment systems for the fiscal year covering the period October-December 2021. The report presents an encouraging picture of the adoption of digital banking in the country.

According to report, in arge-value (wholesale) payments segment, SBP’s Real-time Inter-Bank Settlement Mechanism (PRISM) processed a total of 1.1 million transactions amounting to Rs 161.3 trillion, showing Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) growth of 5.9 percent in volume and 1.4 percent in value.

The increasingly favourable behavioural trends of customers towards digital payments accelerated by the pandemic seem to be cementing as the usage of internet and mobile banking both achieved double digit growth of 13.9 percent and 18.8 percent by volume and 28 percent and 35.4 percent by value respectively.

This uptake in e-banking was majorly spurred by 11.9 million mobile banking users and 6.9 million internet banking users, which amounts to a 5 percent and 0.3 percent increase on QoQ basis.

The report revealed that during the quarter under review, customers’ inclination towards use of e-banking continued as it rose to 10.7 percent in volume and 22.8 percent in value of transactions on QoQ basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

