ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CDPR holds workshop on ‘tax reforms for inclusive, sustainable growth’

Recorder Report 16 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) in collaboration with the British High Commission’s Revenue Mobilization Investment and Trade (REMIT) programme held a day-long consultative workshop on “Tax Reforms for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth”, here the other day.

The purpose of the workshop was to generate a dialogue on tax reform with a focus on improving the performance of various federal taxes in terms of both willingness to pay and collection. It also aims to provide input into the upcoming budget to support the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In light of this the workshop was divided into three separate panel discussions on income tax, sales tax and customs tariff. In attendance at this workshop were eminent economists, legal experts, representatives from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Inland Revenue Services (IRS), and business community. Moderating this workshop was Dr Sher Afgan Asad of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Usman Khan (REMIT Programme), Dr Ijaz Nabi (Chairperson, CDPR) and Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar (Tax Lead, REMIT Programme) took the floor at the beginning of the workshop to express the need for tax reforms and how CDPR and REMIT Programme, through the workshop, aim to generate a discourse on inclusive, growth oriented revenue generation.

In the first session on enhancing the income tax base Shahid Hussain (CEO, Services Group) emphasized that “compliance is an integral part of tax collection and where Pakistan is lagging behind the rest of the world”.

Dr Ijaz Nabi highlighted that the public ends up paying taxes in one form or the other regardless, if tax compliance is low this will be offset by the rising inflation, hence it is imperative for the smooth functioning and growth of the country that internal revenue collection rises to a point where we no longer need to turn to the international agencies for loans.

The session on sales tax highlighted the problems that arise from fragmentation of sales taxes between the federal and provincial governments. This leads to trans-provincial businesses incurring higher cost-of-doing-business as opposed to businesses operating in single provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR tax reforms income tax LUMS CDPR federal taxes ReMIT

Comments

1000 characters

CDPR holds workshop on ‘tax reforms for inclusive, sustainable growth’

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Govt bans sugar export

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories