PFD releases 41,417 MT of wheat

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department (PFD) has so far released 41,417 metric tons of wheat to the flour mills across the province out of the total allocated quota of 125,000 metric tons for Ramazan.

Over 4.324 million bags of 10 kilograms each have been supplied to 317 Ramazan Bazaars set up across the province so far and out of it 3.664 million have been sold to faithful at the rate of Rs 450 bag.

According to the Ramazan Bazaar monitoring report issued by the industry and commerce department on Friday, on April 14, 268,144 bags were distributed in Ramazan Bazaars out of which 231,394 bags of flour were sold.

Similarly, out of the allocated quota of 20,000 MT till date, 82,055,425 kg of sugar has been collected from sugar mills out of which 4,890,790 kg of sugar has been sold. Sugar was sold at Rs 80 per kg.

According to the report, 73,267 kg of chicken meat has been sold in the Ramazan bazaars so far while 36,693 dozen eggs have been sold. Eggs were sold at Rs 127 in Ramazan bazaars and Rs 133 per dozen in the open market. Onions, potatoes, tomatoes and other 13 essential items were sold at the agricultural fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars according to the prices of 2021 Ramazan bazaars.

During Ramazan, 1,279 price control magistrates are performing their duties to monitor the supply and demand prices and quality of essential commodities. These magistrates conducted 13,727 inspections on April 14. Around 2102 overcharging, hoarding cases and other violations were reported on which 68 cases were registered, and 134 people were arrested. A fine of Rs 2466701 was imposed on the violators. The highest fine of Rs 26,500 was imposed for violations in Rawalpindi district while the minimum fine was Rs 2,000 in Kasur district. A total of 1430 inspections were carried out for checking the scales and 78 violations were found against which action was taken.

