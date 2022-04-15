ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI, PML-N, and PPP’s funding cases should be decided together: Farrukh Habib

BR Web Desk 15 Apr, 2022
Photo: File
Photo: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib demanded on Friday that the party funding cases of PTI, PML-N, and PPP be heard and decided together, Aaj News reported.

While addressing the media outside Bani Gala along with Fawad Chaudhry, the former state minister said that his party welcomes the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to conduct a day-to-day hearing of PTI’s party funding case, however, there should not be any discrimination among political parties.

“The ECP’s committees to scrutinise the bank accounts of PTI, PML-N, and PPP were formed simultaneously in March and April 2018. However, the scrutiny committee for PML-N and PPP remained dormant for the most part of the duration and delayed the scrutiny of their bank accounts,” Habib said, adding that ‘selected justice’ will raise serious questions over the credibility of the commission.

He called on the ECP to conduct day-to-day hearings of all parties’ cases and decide them together, “so that the people know the truth.”

Habib said PTI is the only political party that has the record of its 40,000 donors from across the world and is fully cooperating with the ECP with regard to party funding cases.

Fawad says PTI to challenge ECP’s delimitation order

“In contrast, PML-N and PPP do not have the record millions of rupees’ funding, while they also kept dozens of foreign bank accounts undisclosed.”

“Party cannot be banned”

The PTI leader clarified that PTI is not facing a case on "foreign funding," but, "prohibited funding." He maintained that those thinking that the PTI can be banned under this prohibited funding case are living in a fool’s paradise.

“I request such 'intellectuals' to refer to the Section-VI of the Political Parties Order, 2002, which states that any 'prohibited funding' shall be confiscated in favour of the State without any mention of the ban on the party,” he explained.

PM Shehbaz influencing FIA

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was influencing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which was earlier set to indict him in the money laundering and sugar scam case on the day he took oath for the prime minister’s office.

Fawad said that the “imported prime minister” tried to steal the National Accountability Bureau’s NAB) record on the first day of their government, and is now manipulating the FIA’s record as well to give himself a clean chit in the money laundering case.

He said that PM Shehbaz cannot order transfers and postings in FIA.

“The Supreme Court should take action as it is a typical case of conflict of interest. If the courts do not take an action, PTI will file a petition itself,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry ECP Farrukh Habib

Comments

1000 characters

PTI, PML-N, and PPP’s funding cases should be decided together: Farrukh Habib

PSX ends week on positive note, KSE-100 inches up 0.25%

Rupee marches upwards for sixth straight session against US dollar

PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia

Moody's says Russia may be in default on dollar bonds

Finland's Finnfund to buy nearly 15% stake in TPL Insurance

Bank employees stage protest outside SBP, urge govt to take back longer working hours

AJK high court issues restraining order on elections for PM

More than 100 hurt in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque as religious festivals overlap

Ukraine says 5 dead in Russia strikes, blasts near Kyiv

Read more stories