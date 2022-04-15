ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP injects Rs3.16 trillion in 7-day OMO

Ali Ahmed 15 Apr, 2022

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has injected Rs3.169 trillion worth of liquidity into the money market via an open market operation (OMO) for a seven-day period at 12.29%, it said on Friday.

A day ago, the SBP injected Rs163.5 billion into the market for 1 day at 12.28%.

“This is a regular central bank operation, which is undertaken to meet the government funding needs,” said Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, while talking to Business Recorder.

The expert explained that since being part of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, for a $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), the government cannot borrow directly from the SBP. Thus, the central bank injects this liquidity into commercial banks, which use these funds to purchase government securities.

Rauf said that the regular OMO operations come as the government is unable to attain funds from its international lenders to meet it funding needs. “Funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other bilateral institutions has dried up, pushing the central bank towards frequent OMOs,” he said.

“OMO is a tool of SBP for liquidity management,” said Sana Tawfik, vice-president research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL). She added that the frequent injection is because the commercial banks are short of liquidity.

She added that the latest injection shows that the government is facing a fund shortage to meet its fiscal needs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been on a declining run for quite some time now, and recorded a further decrease of $449 million during last week due to external debt servicing.

SBP’s reserves slip below $11bn

According to SBP, the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $17.03 billion as of April 8, 2022 down from $17.48 billion on April 1, 2022.

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 470 million, ie, from $11.319 billion to $ 10.849 billion, mainly due to external debt repayments. The current level of foreign exchange reserves is lowest since June 2020 and the current level can cover imports of less than two months.

Net forex reserves held by commercial banks increased by $21 million to $6.178 billion.

SBP reserves market OMO

Comments

1000 characters

SBP injects Rs3.16 trillion in 7-day OMO

New govt to roll back electricity, fuel subsidies?

Rupee marches upwards for sixth straight session against US dollar

PM Shehbaz vows to strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia

10pc increase in pensions notified

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

Moody's says Russia may be in default on dollar bonds

Finland's Finnfund to buy nearly 15% stake in TPL Insurance

More than 100 hurt in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque as religious festivals overlap

Ukraine says 5 dead in Russia strikes, blasts near Kyiv

PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

Read more stories