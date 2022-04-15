China reports 24,268 new COVID cases on April 14 vs 29,411 a day earlier

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 24,268 new coronavirus cases on April 14, of which 3,486 were symptomatic and 20,782 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compares with 29,411 new cases a day earlier - 3,020 symptomatic and 26,391 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 14, mainland China had confirmed 174,868 cases.