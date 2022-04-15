ANL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 106.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.02%)
BOP 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
FNEL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.88%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
GGL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.6%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.39%)
TELE 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.15%)
TPL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.92%)
TPLP 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
TREET 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.82%)
TRG 86.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.42%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WAVES 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
WTL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,913 Decreased By -133.1 (-0.74%)
KSE100 46,572 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,893 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
China reports 24,268 new COVID cases on April 14 vs 29,411 a day earlier

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

BEIJING: Mainland China reported 24,268 new coronavirus cases on April 14, of which 3,486 were symptomatic and 20,782 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compares with 29,411 new cases a day earlier - 3,020 symptomatic and 26,391 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Shanghai cases hit record as Xi reiterates urgency of Covid curbs

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of April 14, mainland China had confirmed 174,868 cases.

