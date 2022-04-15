ANL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.94%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
AVN 106.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.3%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
FFL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.45%)
FNEL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.88%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.11%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
PACE 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.22%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.77%)
TPL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
TPLP 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.55%)
TREET 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1%)
TRG 86.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.52%)
UNITY 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.01%)
WAVES 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,901 Decreased By -145.2 (-0.8%)
KSE100 46,564 Increased By 79.1 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,896 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged, but markets expect more easing

Reuters 15 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s central bank kept borrowing costs of its medium-term policy loan unchanged for the third straight month as expected on Friday, despite Beijing calling for more monetary stimulus to cushion an economic slowdown.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 150 billion yuan ($23.52 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.85% from the previous operation, to “maintain banking system liquidity reasonably ample”, according to an online statement.

Thirty-one out of the 45 traders and analysts, or nearly 70% of all participants in a Reuters poll, forecast no change to the MLF rate.

Instead, markets increasingly expect an imminent reduction in the amount of cash banks must set aside as reserves, after the State Council, or cabinet, called on Wednesday for the timely use of such monetary tools.

China central bank expands digital yuan pilot scheme to more cities

Global investment banks including Citi expect such a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) reduction could be delivered as early as Friday, with many expecting more easing measures still on the way.

“We doubt the forthcoming RRR cut will be the last easing move either, given the severe headwinds facing China’s economy,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

“We continue to anticipate another 20 basis points of policy rate cuts this year and a further acceleration in credit growth.”

The recent fast spread of COVID-19 cases has induced lockdowns in a dozen of cities across the country, including the financial hub of Shanghai, raising concern over wider disruptions to economic activity.

That means policymakers will need to offer more stimulus to ensure the economy is on course to hit this year’s growth target of around 5.5%, analysts say.

A latest Reuters poll showed China’s economic growth is likely to slow to 5.0% in 2022 amid renewed COVID-19 outbreaks and a weakening global recovery, piling pressure on the central bank to ease policy further.

With 150 billion yuan worth of MLF loans maturing on Friday, the operation resulted in zero net cash injection into the banking system.

The central bank also injected 10 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos while keeping the borrowing cost unchanged at 2.1%, according to an online statement.

China China’s central bank COVID-19

Comments

1000 characters

China keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged, but markets expect more easing

PM orders immediate steps aimed at curbing inflation

10pc increase in pensions notified

MoF starts work on truncated PSDP

National Security Committee’s statement: No mention of word ‘conspiracy’ in it: DG ISPR

Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

PTI chief seeks lifetime ban on ‘defectors’

Foreign power: DG ISPR ‘confirms’ interference, claims Fawad

Govt entities: FBR to take policy decision on FTNs

Guddu 747MW GT-14 incident: GHCL’s CEO makes accusation against Power Division

Appointment of Nepra chief: LHC seeks original record

Read more stories