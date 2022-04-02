ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
China central bank expands digital yuan pilot scheme to more cities

Reuters Updated 02 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's central bank said on Saturday it will further expand a pilot scheme of its digital currency to more areas, including cities in the eastern Zhejiang province which is set to host the Asian Games later this year.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it will promote the research and development of the digital currency, dubbed e-CNY, and expand the scope of the pilot scheme, according to an online statement.

Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen and six cities in the coastal Zhejiang province will be added to the existing 10 major "pilot" cities to test the use e-CNY, it said.

Repayment of syndicated loan facility from China: SBP reserves fall massive $2.915 billion

The six cities in Zhejiang, which included the provincial capital of Hangzhou, will host the Asian Games in September.

The PBOC has ramped up testing of the digital currency in recent years and hoped to take advantage of the Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity to promote the yuan globalisation.

However, Beijing's aim to make an Olympic splash with its digital currency was thwarted by a COVID 19-induced exclusion of foreign spectators. Instead, it has been taken up by a captive audience of locals unable to use their usual digital payment apps.

China’s yuan firms to 9-day high, but yield gap pressure remains

The PBOC statement also said Beijing and Zhangjiakou, which co-hosted the Winter Games in February, will also become e-CNY's pilot cities.

China's central bank digital currency digital yuan pilot scheme

