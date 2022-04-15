KDA demolishes 28 shops, several illegal structures in Korangi

KARACHI: Karachi Development Authority (KDA) on Thursday said it demolished an illegal market comprising around 28 shops and several structures, illegally built on KDA land in Korangi No. 6, Sector 44/A, Babar Market.

As per KDA spokesman the operation was conducted on direction of Director General KDA, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, the other day.

He said KDA land was allotted to some individuals as an alternate space to run their businesses at Babar Market.

Accordingly, the allottees paid 25 percent of the allotment amount to Karachi Development Authority, however, on the other hand land mafia, through China cutting, occupied this space, and built some 28 shops, prepared fake documents and turned the land into a big market.

On the advice of the concerned authorities, DG KDA Muhammad Ali Shah directed to take immediate action on urgent basis to end the encroachments in Korangi Town. During the operation, illegal shops were demolished using heavy machinery including anti-encroachment personnel and the land was taken into government custody.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Director State and Enforcement. While local administration, law enforcement agencies, Commissioner Korangi Town and other officers were also present.

He said that the government land would be handed over to the real owners after relinquishing possessions from the mafia.

