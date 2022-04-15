Buzdar congratulates Sikh community on Baisakhi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday congratulated the Sikh community on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival.

In a statement issued here, the CM said that Baisakhi is a traditional festival of the Sikh community and remarked that participation in each other’s joys fosters societal norms of brotherhood and unity at the grassroots. “Pakistan belongs to all of us and, together, we have to make it strong and great. A number of holy places of the Sikh community exist in Pakistan,” he added.

According to him, it is a collective responsibility to protect the fundamental rights of minorities, including the safety of their lives and property and provide them with equal opportunities for development. Believers of all religions, including the Sikh community, have complete freedom to live according to their beliefs.

Buzdar said that special attention has been paid to the care, renovation and security of Sikh Gurdwaras in Pakistan. “All facilities have been provided to the Sikh community for performing religious rites. The Punjab government has taken concrete steps for the welfare of all minorities including the Sikh community,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister visited Taunsa and the tribal areas of Barthi and Manka (Fazla) in Dera Ghazi Khan where he inspected development schemes; listened to the public problems and issued directions for the solution of public issues.

Talking on the occasion, Buzdar asked the nation to get ready, as new elections are not far and made it clear that no compromise would be made on national self-respect.

